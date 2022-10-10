Falcons trade former Pro Bowler Deion Jones to Browns

Jones’ situation was the last one to be resolved.

The Falcons signed linebacker Rashaan Evans in free agency and drafted linebacker Troy Andersen in the second-round (58th overall). The Falcons also signed veteran Nick Kwiatkoski.

Evans and Mykal Walker, who left Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, have been starting this season for the Falcons. Walker was replaced in the game by Andersen as the Falcons went down 21-15.

Jones and Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles with 192 last season and signed with Jacksonville in free agency, were the starters last season on a defense that finished ranked 27th in the league. Jones had 137 tackles last season, but was replaced by Walker.

Walker played 193 defensive snaps (17%) last season and 385 defensive snaps (36%) as a rookie in 2020.

Jones had 11 interceptions with the Falcons and returned five of them for touchdowns.

Evans was taken 22nd overall in the 2018 draft. After 50 starts over 59 games, the Titans didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.

The Falcons restructured linebacker Jones’ contract to get him more cash sooner and create some salary-cap space for the team in September. The Falcons converted $8.5 million of his salary to a bonus for $6.8 million of cap space, with three voided years added to spread out the bonus. Jones had the highest salary cap number on the team, at $20 million for the 2022 season. It dropped to $13.2 million, which may make him more attractive to other teams.

Before the Jones trade, the Falcons were already operating with $65.6 million in dead salary cap space, a league record.