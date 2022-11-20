Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kickoff touchdown return record

Chicago led 17-14 after Patterson’s return late in the second quarter.

Patterson’s touchdown made up for a fumble on the first play of the previous Falcons’ possession. The Bears turned his fumble into a 28-yard touchdown drive to make it 17-7. Bears quarterback Justin Fields scored on a 4-yard run.

Patterson, 31, made his move around the 30-yard line and then used his speed to pull away from the defenders at the 50.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD