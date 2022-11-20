Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kickoff touchdown return record

The Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson returned a second-quarter kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Bears to set an NFL record Sunday.
It was Patterson’s ninth career kickoff returned for a touchdown. He’d been tied with Leon Washington and Josh Cribbs with eight.
Patterson went up the middle and dodged defenders as he moved outside of the left hash marks. He then outraced Chicago’s Elijah Hicks on his way to the end zone.
Falcons teammate Olamide Zaccheaus came over and placed an imaginary crown on Patterson’s head.
Patterson, a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2013, has been selected to four Pro Bowls as a kick returner.
Chicago led 17-14 after Patterson’s return late in the second quarter.
Patterson’s touchdown made up for a fumble on the first play of the previous Falcons’ possession. The Bears turned his fumble into a 28-yard touchdown drive to make it 17-7. Bears quarterback Justin Fields scored on a 4-yard run.
Patterson, 31, made his move around the 30-yard line and then used his speed to pull away from the defenders at the 50.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
