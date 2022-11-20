ajc logo
Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kickoff touchdown return record

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson returned a second-quarter kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Bears to set an NFL record Sunday.

It was Patterson’s ninth career kickoff returned for a touchdown. He’d been tied with Leon Washington and Josh Cribbs with eight.

Patterson went up the middle and dodged defenders as he moved outside of the left hash marks. He then outraced Chicago’s Elijah Hicks on his way to the end zone.

Falcons teammate Olamide Zaccheaus came over and placed an imaginary crown on Patterson’s head.

Patterson, a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2013, has been selected to four Pro Bowls as a kick returner.

Chicago led 17-14 after Patterson’s return late in the second quarter.

Patterson’s touchdown made up for a fumble on the first play of the previous Falcons’ possession. The Bears turned his fumble into a 28-yard touchdown drive to make it 17-7. Bears quarterback Justin Fields scored on a 4-yard run.

Patterson, 31, made his move around the 30-yard line and then used his speed to pull away from the defenders at the 50.

