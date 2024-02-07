Chiefs’ Chris Jones not looking to run sideline to sideline all game Sunday

“I think the Shanahan family and the play-calling speaks for itself,” Jones said. “They’ve got a heck of a family tree. If you look at the coaches under the Shanahan family tree, whether it’s the Miami Dolphins (Mike McDaniel) and how successful they’ve been with the offense and what they’ve been able to do with guys around the offense.”

Jones noted the roles of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffery when discussing the 49ers’ offense.

“Whether you’ve got a wide receiver who can catch screens or line up in the backfield and play running back,” said Jones, who played at Mississippi State and was taken in the second round (37th overall) of the 2016 draft. “Or if you have a running back who can run the ball and not only be a dual threat or beat you over the top for receiving yards.

“There are so many weapons that they have on that offense. With an offensive guru like Shanahan, it’s very scary.”

The 49ers’ offense is designed with a heavy dose of runs outside of the numbers to get the big defenders like Jones tired. Jones is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds and doesn’t want to run from sideline to sideline for four quarters.

“Absolutely, when you have a couple of 300-pounders on the line of scrimmage, and if you’re running from sideline to sideline, after five or six plays you are going to kind of feel it,” Jones said. “That could be a challenge. You (must) do a little more extra conditioning this week and be prepared for it. Hopefully, Sunday we can eliminate the sideline-to-sideline running.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles