Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs were top two RBs taken in 2023 NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH – After the Falcons took running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the draft this year, the Lions selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs four picks later.

Both have played key roles early in the season as the Falcons (2-0) are set to face the Lions (1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

“They are different players,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Good players. He’s from here, local at (Georgia) Tech and Dalton, Georgia. Gibbs is a terrific player. Good player at Tech. Good player at (Alabama). Speed guy. That’s the surface-easy comp.”

Gibbs, who is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, has rushed 14 times for 59 yards and caught nine of 11 targets for 57 yards for the Lions. Robinson, who is 6-foot and 222 pounds, has rushed 29 times for 180 yards and caught 10 of 11 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons.

“When you want to actually watch the tape, they are completely different players,” Smith said. “I see why they drafted him, but him and Bijan are completely different players. Different style runners, skill sets. They use him in different ways. It’s just never the same. That’s why to make these comparisons sometimes are ridiculous.”

With David Montgomery having a thigh injury, Gibbs may get more action against the Falcons.

“Montgomery, if he plays, he’s really good tough running back,” Smith said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles