Around the NFC South: Baker Mayfield back at the helm for Panthers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
Saints are sticking with Andy Dalton at quarterback

FLOWERY BRANCH – Going into Week 11, the Bucs (5-5) hold a one-game lead over the Falcons (4-6) in the NFC South, with seven games to play.

The Saints (3-7) and the Panthers (3-7) are two games back.

The Bucs are on a bye this week and will play next at the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Nov. 27.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, the Panthers play at the Ravens, and the Saints will host the Rams.

The Panthers are set to start Baker Mayfield at quarterback after P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain.

The No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in 2018, Mayfield is set to make his first start since a home loss to the 49ers in Week 5. He went 1-4 as a starter for the Panthers after he was acquired in a trade.

The Saints, who have lost four of their past five games, have elected to stay with Andy Dalton at quarterback.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

