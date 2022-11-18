Around the NFC South: Baker Mayfield back at the helm for Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH – Going into Week 11, the Bucs (5-5) hold a one-game lead over the Falcons (4-6) in the NFC South, with seven games to play.
The Saints (3-7) and the Panthers (3-7) are two games back.
The Bucs are on a bye this week and will play next at the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Nov. 27.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, the Panthers play at the Ravens, and the Saints will host the Rams.
The Panthers are set to start Baker Mayfield at quarterback after P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain.
The No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in 2018, Mayfield is set to make his first start since a home loss to the 49ers in Week 5. He went 1-4 as a starter for the Panthers after he was acquired in a trade.
The Saints, who have lost four of their past five games, have elected to stay with Andy Dalton at quarterback.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com