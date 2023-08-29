AJC’s projected depth chart of Falcons’ 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH – Let’s get this out of the way, Bijan Robinson is the No. 1 running back on the Falcons’ freshly minted 53-man roster.

Now, on to the other 52 players.

There were no major surprises with the Falcons’ cutdown.

Players who started games in 2022 like Timmy Horne, Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong were on the bubble in our roster analysis. The Falcons want to get Horne back on the practice squad.

The one long shot to make the initial roster was tight end John FitzPatrick over Parker Hesse.

FitzPatrick, the former Marist and Georgia standout, spent last season on injured reserve after surgery on both feet.

Hesse, a converted tight end who played defensive end at Iowa, was one of the players over the first two seasons that the Falcons needed. He was a gritty blocker, and he caught 14 passes for 132 yards.

He could find his way back to the practice squad. Everyone knows Arthur Smith, like Dan Reeves, would like to carry lots of tight ends.

FitzPatrick, who was drafted in the sixth round (213th overall) out of Georgia in the NFL draft in 2022, returned late last season to get some practice time.

FitzPatrick, who’s 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, ran fluidly on his repaired feet, but dropped some passes over training camp.

FitzPatrick played from 2019-21 for the Bulldogs. He played in 38 games and made 12 starts. FitzPatrick spent a lot of time hitting the weight room with strength-and-conditioning coach Thomas Stallworth.

“Then my focus was just being healthy and then being 100% with the playbook,” FitzPatrick told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution early in camp. “Then with my (keys) in the run game being 100% with that so I could come into training camp confident.”

The Falcons are certainly not finished, and some of the players on the roster will end up on the practice squad and vice versa.

One thing that is striking is the projected starting lineup for the opener against the Panthers on Sept. 10 is at near 50% overhaul of the unit that lineup in the regular-season finale against the Bucs in January.

Here’s the breakdown:

On offense, the Falcons are projected to have three (27%) or four (36%) new starters from unit that closed the 2022 regular season against Tampa Bay: wide receiver Mack Hollins for Olamide Zacheaus, left guard Matthew Bergeron for Matt Hennessy, tight end Kyle Pitts for Hesse and possibly rookie running back Robinson for Tyler Allgeier.

The defense is projected to have six new starters (54.5%) under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Here’s the breakdown: outside linebacker Bud Dupree for Ade Ogundeji, defensive tackle David Onyemata for Abdullah Anderson, defensive end Calais Campbell for Horne, inside linebacker Kaden Elliss for Rashaan Evans, cornerback Tre Flowers or Jeff Okudah for Armstrong and safety Jessie Bates for Jaylinn Hawkins.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ projected depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge

TE Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews, Joshua Miles

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT Kaleb McGary, Joshua Miles

TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Josh Ali

FB Keith Smith

RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson

QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Grady Jarrett, Albert Huggins

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham

DL Calais Campbell, Joe Gaziano, Zach Harrison

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter

ILB Kaden Elliss, Tae Davis

ILB Troy Andersen, Nate Landman

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins

S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams

NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

CB Tre Flowers, Jeff Okudah

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Dee Alford, Mike Hughes

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson

