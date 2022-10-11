A look at Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers

The 49ers lost their season opener to the Bears (19-10 on Sept. 11) and then defeated Seattle (27-7 on Sept. 18). In Garoppolo’s first start, the 49ers lost to Denver (11-10 on Sept. 25).

But they have put together two impressive performances in beating the Rams (24-9 on Oct. 3) and the Panthers (37-15 last Sunday).

The 49ers have leaned on their pounding rushing attack and a relentless defense that blitzed Matthew Stafford and the Rams into submission.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser said. “They are a good team and doing well. We’ve already did the film on this one and learned from our mistakes. We’re ready to move on and start studying for what we need to do (on Sunday.)”

The 49ers are stingy on defense. The unit, which is coordinated by DeMeco Ryans, gives up 12.2 points per game, which is tied with the Bills for tops in the league. They are also No. 1 in total yards allowed (249.2 per game.)

“He’s a terrific football coach, DeMeco is,” Smith said. “It’s a really good scheme. I think Kris Kocurek is as good as any (defensive) line coach in the league. Those guys bring it.”

The 49ers have 21 sacks (tops in the NFL) and have allowed 71.4 yards rushing per game. The Falcons’ strong suit is the rushing attack, which averages 164.6 yards per game (third in the league.)

“I have the ultimate respect for them,” Smith said. “It’s two really physical styles. It should be a pretty good matchup on Sunday here in Atlanta.”

This will be the 80th meeting. The 49ers lead the series 47-31-1 and won the last meeting 31-13 on Dec. 29, 2021.

In that game, Jeff Wilson rushed 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo was an efficient 18-of-23 passing for 235 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 123.7.

Wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel rushed six times for 29 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 60 yards.

Wilson leads the 49ers in rushing with 74 carries for 375 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel is off to a strong start. He has 21 rushes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He has 20 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons have their own version of Samuel in Cordarrelle Patterson, whom the defense has practiced against. Patterson (knee) is on injured reserve.

“They’re different players, and they’re both really good players, and ironically they’re both from South Carolina – but, yeah, it certainly helps when you’re playing against versatility, but again, he’s a different player,” Smith said.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has his team playing at a high level of intensity on offense.

“What they do, and they play fast, but they practice hard,” Smith said. “It’s not the play calls. It’s the intent. It’s the details. It’s the climate that he’s created there.”

Atlanta’s defense has helped to create seven turnovers this season, and that could be vital to any upset plans.

“We’re just going to keep fighting,” safety Jaylinn Hawkins said. “That’s the psyche of everybody with the good or the bad. We are going to keep fighting and looking for constant improvement within ourselves and our team. We look to get back on the winning track.”

The Falcons’ offense must guard against another slow start against a top team. The Falcons fell behind 28-3 before rallying against the Rams and 21-0 to the Bucs before making it a one-score game.

“It’s important to start the games fast and get into a groove and not have that lull at the beginning of the game and in the middle of the game,” Firkser said. “Keep that momentum and improve on what we can.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD