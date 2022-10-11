ajc logo
X

A look at Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The 49ers were all set to transition to quarterback Trey Lance.

Then Lance, who was taken third overall in the 2021 NFL draft right before the Falcons selected tight end Kyle Pitts, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second game this season.

The 49ers found themselves in the shameful position of returning the reins to Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback who took them to Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 regular season and they were trying to replace.

ExploreFive takeaways from Falcons loss to Buccaneers

When the Falcons (2-3) host the NFC West-leading 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Garoppolo will be at the controls.

“We know it’s going to be a physical game, and we’re excited about it,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

The 49ers lost their season opener to the Bears (19-10 on Sept. 11) and then defeated Seattle (27-7 on Sept. 18). In Garoppolo’s first start, the 49ers lost to Denver (11-10 on Sept. 25).

But they have put together two impressive performances in beating the Rams (24-9 on Oct. 3) and the Panthers (37-15 last Sunday).

The 49ers have leaned on their pounding rushing attack and a relentless defense that blitzed Matthew Stafford and the Rams into submission.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser said. “They are a good team and doing well. We’ve already did the film on this one and learned from our mistakes. We’re ready to move on and start studying for what we need to do (on Sunday.)”

The 49ers are stingy on defense. The unit, which is coordinated by DeMeco Ryans, gives up 12.2 points per game, which is tied with the Bills for tops in the league. They are also No. 1 in total yards allowed (249.2 per game.)

“He’s a terrific football coach, DeMeco is,” Smith said. “It’s a really good scheme. I think Kris Kocurek is as good as any (defensive) line coach in the league. Those guys bring it.”

The 49ers have 21 sacks (tops in the NFL) and have allowed 71.4 yards rushing per game. The Falcons’ strong suit is the rushing attack, which averages 164.6 yards per game (third in the league.)

“I have the ultimate respect for them,” Smith said. “It’s two really physical styles. It should be a pretty good matchup on Sunday here in Atlanta.”

This will be the 80th meeting. The 49ers lead the series 47-31-1 and won the last meeting 31-13 on Dec. 29, 2021.

In that game, Jeff Wilson rushed 21 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo was an efficient 18-of-23 passing for 235 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 123.7.

Wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel rushed six times for 29 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 60 yards.

Wilson leads the 49ers in rushing with 74 carries for 375 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel is off to a strong start. He has 21 rushes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He has 20 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons have their own version of Samuel in Cordarrelle Patterson, whom the defense has practiced against. Patterson (knee) is on injured reserve.

“They’re different players, and they’re both really good players, and ironically they’re both from South Carolina – but, yeah, it certainly helps when you’re playing against versatility, but again, he’s a different player,” Smith said.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has his team playing at a high level of intensity on offense.

“What they do, and they play fast, but they practice hard,” Smith said. “It’s not the play calls. It’s the intent. It’s the details. It’s the climate that he’s created there.”

Atlanta’s defense has helped to create seven turnovers this season, and that could be vital to any upset plans.

“We’re just going to keep fighting,” safety Jaylinn Hawkins said. “That’s the psyche of everybody with the good or the bad. We are going to keep fighting and looking for constant improvement within ourselves and our team. We look to get back on the winning track.”

The Falcons’ offense must guard against another slow start against a top team. The Falcons fell behind 28-3 before rallying against the Rams and 21-0 to the Bucs before making it a one-score game.

“It’s important to start the games fast and get into a groove and not have that lull at the beginning of the game and in the middle of the game,” Firkser said. “Keep that momentum and improve on what we can.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play1h ago

Credit: L.G. Patterson

Kirby Smart praises ‘special-teams demon’ Jackson Meeks
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

No. 1 Georgia expected to beat Vandy by 40 points
17h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

No. 1 Georgia expected to beat Vandy by 40 points
17h ago

Credit: Chris Szagola

Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
The Latest

Credit: Luis Santana

Five takeaways from Falcons loss to Buccaneers
20h ago
Falcons’ Feleipe Franks continues his development at tight end
20h ago
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs
Featured

Credit: CARTER CENTER

Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
22h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
© 2022 .
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
, , , and understand your options regarding .
Learn about .
Back to Top