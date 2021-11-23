A closer look at Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars

“There were some surrounding cast that at times didn’t do very well,” Meyer said. “Trevor would be the first one to tell you when he doesn’t play well. In my mind, he played well. Good enough? No. Not good enough.

“But he played well, made some great throws and scrambled when he had to and made the right reads on some. We just have to put it together in all areas and we’re not right now.”

Lawrence has been without one his top weapons since the fourth game of the season when former Pro Bowl wide receiver D.J. Chark was injured.

Wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew, the team’s big play specialist, was placed on injured reserve with season-ending hip injury on Monday.

Also, running back James Robinson has been slowed by a heel injury.

Robinson rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries against the 49ers. He suffered the injury against Seattle on Oct. 31. He missed the big 9-6 win over Buffalo and has played in the last two games after being listed as questionable for the game.

Meyer plans to talk with Robinson and may sit him down for the Falcons’ game.

“He’s tough as nails and he doesn’t say much,” Meyer said. “I just don’t feel the same open-field running that he showed when he was healthy. We just want to do right by him and do right by us. But there’s no one tougher than that guy.”

Like the Falcons, the Jaguars are struggling on offense. They’ve scored 43 points over their last four games, while the Falcons have been out-scored 68-3 over the past two games.

The Jaguars trace their struggles back to Robinson’s injury. The Falcons have been without wide receiver Calvin Ridley and wide receiver/running back Cordarelle Patterson for much of the past two games.

“Before (Robinson’s injury), I saw steady improvement,” Meyer said. “I don’t want to (put) it all on him. He’s obviously a very valuable member, but when someone goes down, someone else has to pick up that flag and go harder.”

The Jaguars have incorporated some of the read-pass option plays that Lawrence ran at Clemson into their offense.

“Obviously, he had a lot of success at Clemson doing it,” Falcons free safety Erik Harris said. “I think it’s in his best interest... do whatever your quarterback is natural at. Especially, when he’s a young guy.”

The Falcons consider Lawrence a threat.

“They’ve got talent down there,” Harris said. “You just have to do whatever he’s natural at and put him in a comfortable position. Allow him to be who he is to make plays. You’ve seen his bright spots and you’ve seen his rookie moments. That doesn’t mean he is not a good player. I think he’s a really talented player with a lot of upside.”

Defensively, the Jaguars are led by linebackers Myles Jack and Damien Wilson. Also, free safety Rayshawn Jenkins is a force along with edge rusher Josh Allen.

Wilson leads the Jaguars in tackles with 72. Jack has 67 tackles and Jenkins has 56. Allen has 5.5 sacks.

Jack led the defense with 12 tackles against the 49ers.

“He’s been he’s been a good player for them since he’s been there,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Since they drafted him out of UCLA. He’s flashed.”

Smith is familiar with Jack’s work from his days in the AFC South with Tennessee.

“Myles is a terrific football player and has been,” Smith said. “He’s been a pain. You know when I was in Tennessee and he will be a pain on Sunday for us. I say that in the highest compliment.”

Smith and offensive coordinator David Ragone will match wits against Jacksonville defensive coordinator Joe Cullen.

“You can see some of the elements of places where he’s been,” Smith said. “Whether if you go down to some of the four down (lineman) stuff or some of the Baltimore influence as well. I know this, they’re going to be flying around.”

(Cullen was once suspended for a game and fined $20,000 for conduct detrimental to the league after he drove through Wendy’s drive-thru naked while with the Lions. He was ordered to do 10 days community service and to attend alcoholics anonymous.)

The Jaguars win over Buffalo has caught the Falcons’ attention.

“They’ll be ready to roll,” Smith said. “He’ll have them ready to roll.”

