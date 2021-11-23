Falcons looking at punter Thomas Morstead

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With Dustin Colquitt going on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday, the Falcons are in the market for a new punter.
The team wants to go with a veteran punter and is looking at former Saints and Jets punter Thomas Morstead, who recently was released by the Jets, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Morstead, 35, punted for the Saints for 2009-20. He punted for the Jets in seven games this season. He averaged 48.2 gross yards on 23 punts for the Jets this season.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Editors' Picks