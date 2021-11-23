ajc logo
Falcons looking at punter Thomas Morstead

An offiical signals that the New Orleans Saints will have possesion of the ball after an on-side kick, as New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead (6) reacts.
An offiical signals that the New Orleans Saints will have possesion of the ball after an on-side kick, as New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead (6) reacts.

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With Dustin Colquitt going on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday, the Falcons are in the market for a new punter.

The team wants to go with a veteran punter and is looking at former Saints and Jets punter Thomas Morstead, who recently was released by the Jets, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Morstead, 35, punted for the Saints for 2009-20. He punted for the Jets in seven games this season. He averaged 48.2 gross yards on 23 punts for the Jets this season.

