Projected Falcons depth chart for game against Jaguars

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he didn’t want to reveal his “schematic tweaks” that he needs to make to get the offense back on track. But that would indicate that he’s not going to make wholesale changes or reconfigure his shaky offensive line that can’t open holes for the run game, produce in short-yardage situations and has had trouble pass blocking in obvious passing situations.

Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart for the Jaguars’ game. We’ll update when the official depth chart is released later Tuesday: