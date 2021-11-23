ajc logo
Projected Falcons depth chart for game against Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With punter Dustin Colquitt going on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday, the Falcons likely must sign a punter this week.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he didn’t want to reveal his “schematic tweaks” that he needs to make to get the offense back on track. But that would indicate that he’s not going to make wholesale changes or reconfigure his shaky offensive line that can’t open holes for the run game, produce in short-yardage situations and has had trouble pass blocking in obvious passing situations.

Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart for the Jaguars’ game. We’ll update when the official depth chart is released later Tuesday:

OFFENSE

WR - Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list)

TE - Kyle Pitts,

LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

TE – Lee Smith, *Keith Smith (Has lineup as traditional TE), *Feleipe Franks (was part of TE/QB package vs. Giants)

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

*FB - Keith Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson (Added to reflect that they played the position in the opener.)

QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT - Tyeler Davison, *Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham

L - Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB - Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

FS - Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo

P – Dustin Colquitt (On Covid-19 list0

LS - Josh Harris

H - Dustin Colquitt

PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson

