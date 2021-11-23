Projected Falcons depth chart for game against Jaguars

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With punter Dustin Colquitt going on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday, the Falcons likely must sign a punter this week.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he didn’t want to reveal his “schematic tweaks” that he needs to make to get the offense back on track. But that would indicate that he’s not going to make wholesale changes or reconfigure his shaky offensive line that can’t open holes for the run game, produce in short-yardage situations and has had trouble pass blocking in obvious passing situations.
Here’s the Falcons’ projected depth chart for the Jaguars’ game. We’ll update when the official depth chart is released later Tuesday:
OFFENSE
WR - Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list)
TE - Kyle Pitts,
LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT – Kaleb McGarry, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett
TE – Lee Smith, *Keith Smith (Has lineup as traditional TE), *Feleipe Franks (was part of TE/QB package vs. Giants)
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
*FB - Keith Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson (Added to reflect that they played the position in the opener.)
QB - Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
NT - Tyeler Davison, *Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham
L - Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB - Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates
OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson
FS - Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo
P – Dustin Colquitt (On Covid-19 list0
LS - Josh Harris
H - Dustin Colquitt
PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson
