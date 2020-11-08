Falcons activate Dennard for Broncos’ game

Another stat to consider is completion percentage allowed on targets, Dennard’s rating is 62.5%, second best on the team behind Allen’s 50%.

Here are the other completion percentage allowed on targets: Terrell (78.1%), Neal (76.5%), Sheffield (73.7%), Jones (72.4%) and Oliver (72%).

One last stat, receiving yards allowed on completions: Oliver leads the team with 458 yards allowed followed by Sheffield (424), Terrell (346), Neal (337), Jones (237), Dennard (183), linebacker Foye Oluokun (158) and Allen (115).

The Falcons held the Panthers to 157 yards passing, but still remain ranked 31st in the league in pass defense (311.4 yards passing allowed per game).

Dennard has been on injured reserve since the Week 3 loss to the Bears. He played outside cornerback after Terrell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 the day before the game. He’d played inside at nickel back in the previous two games.

With Dennard back, the Falcons could return him to nickel back and bench Isaiah Oliver, who’s lost his starting outside position to Kendall Sheffield. He’s been playing nickel back over the past three games.

Miller, after serving a four-game suspension for using performance enhancing drugs, played in just one game this season. He played eight special teams snaps and recorded one tackle against Green Bay.

Falcons' next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

