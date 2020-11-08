The Falcons win. Says Raheem Morris: ‘The Dirty Birds are back’

Denver’s first touchdown brought it within 14 points with 13:15 remaining. The Broncos then induced a punt. Theoretically, they had a chance. Realistically, nah. Grady Jarrett blew up the middle and forced a terrible throw from Drew Lock, whose rough day then got worse. Ricardo Allen intercepted the pass. Two snaps later, Todd Gurley scored to make it 34-13.

Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) finds a hole on a four-yard touchdown run during the second half Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons won 34-27. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

The Falcons would hold on after — stop the presses! — fielding two onside kicks. The Broncos’ final play was, dare we say, Falconesque. On fourth down inside the final 30 seconds, a shotgun snap never got to Lock. It hit receiver Tim Patrick, who was in motion, on the thigh. Sometimes the other guy messes up even worse than you do.

We’ve seen such results in each of the past three seasons, when the difference between a lousy team and a gifted team with a lousy record is made evident. The Falcons didn’t punt until 2:27 remained in the third quarter. By then, Denver had punted five times. They scored on four of their first five possessions.

Asked why his team scored only once thereafter, Morris said: “Why are you guys so negative? That’s what I’ve got to ask. Don’t be so greedy.”

Alrighty then. Let’s accentuate more positives. The Falcons’ defense, which not long ago seemed beyond all hope, didn’t yield a touchdown until 13:15 remained. Denver’s first snap inside the Falcons’ 20 came with 4:10 to play. The final score barely represents the game itself. The Broncos finished with 243 yards. The Falcons had 258 by halftime.

Minus the estimable Calvin Ridley, the offense still played pitch-and-catch to its heart’s content. Matt Ryan completed 22 of 30 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Julio Jones did his usual bit, but so hapless was the Denver secondary — which, to be fair, was missing its starting cornerbacks — made every Falcon wideout resemble the great Julio. Olamide Zaccheaus had his first 100-yard game. Brandon Powell scored his first NFL touchdown. Christian Blake caught two passes.

Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Zacchaeus made the catch despite being fouled on the play. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Thus did the Falcons win again in what began as another lost season. Apologies if this sounds, ahem, negative, but the memory of last year, when a 6-2 second half led the high-profile owner to believe the men of Quinn had Turned The Corner, hangs heavy over this mini-surge. As we know too well, that cosmetic finish bought Quinn the chance to lose five more games before being relieved of his command.

Reasonably speaking, a team this talented was never going to go 0-16. That it’s 3-6 can only be deemed a success if you’re grading on a post-Quinn curve. (And lest we forget: The Falcons under Morris blew the Detroit game.) Said Morris: “When you go 0-5, (confidence is) going to be an issue. When you win (a few), that’s what you call a streak. Let’s see how long we can keep the streak going.”

Said Allen: “Winning at home, going into a bye week, finally starting to put it together as a team — I’m feeling good.”

Reality check: The Falcons' next game is against their ancient enemy in the Superdome. Trips to Tampa and Kansas City also remain. And if you’re asking, a la Morris, “Why so negative?” the answer is that we’ve seen these in-season upticks before. Let’s not go crazy just yet.