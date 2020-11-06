Falcons injury report: Ridley questionable; Fowler, McKinley out

Ridley, who suffered a mid-foot sprain against Carolina on Oct. 29, has 43 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has not practiced this week.

Defensive ends Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takk McKinley (groin) were declared out for the game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Also, reserve cornerback Jordan Miller (oblique) was declared out.