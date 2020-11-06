Falcons injury report: Ridley questionable; Fowler, McKinley out

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons' leading receiver in catches, yards and touchdowns, was listed as questionable with a foot injury on the final official injury report of the week Friday.
Ridley, who suffered a mid-foot sprain against Carolina on Oct. 29, has 43 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has not practiced this week.
Defensive ends Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takk McKinley (groin) were declared out for the game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Also, reserve cornerback Jordan Miller (oblique) was declared out.
Falcons' next four games
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
