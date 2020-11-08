5 things to know before today’s Broncos-Falcons kickoff

Defensive ends Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takk McKinley (groin) were declared out for the game at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Also, reserve cornerback Jordan Miller (oblique) was declared out.

4. Where to watch, listen and live stream: Greg Gumble, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely will call the game for CBS.

On local radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will call the game on 92.9 The Game and the Falcons radio network. The pre-game show features Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.

5. Key matchups: Here are three key matchups against the Broncos:

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary: Chubb, who played at Hillgrove High, has 5.5 sacks this season after missing most of 2019 with a left knee injury. Chubb, the fifth player taken overall in the 2018 draft, has 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. McGary, who has been stout for most of the season, had a rough outing against the Panthers as he struggled against Brian Burns. Over 458 snaps, he has allowed only three sacks over eight games, which projects to six on the season. That’s a big improvement from the 13 sacks he allowed last season as a rookie. “Coming back, he’s playing well, playing physical,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said of Chubb. “He’s fast, he’s a really good pass rusher. He’s one of the young guys we looked at and evaluated in the draft that we really liked. We have to get him blocked, first of all. You have to go out there and get after him. He’s a good player.”

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Jeudy, a former Alabama star, is off to a strong start as a rookie. He’s caught 23 of 47 targets (48.9%) for 359 yards and one touchdown. He’s gained 111 yards after the catch, and his average depth of target is 13.8 yards. Jeudy was selected 15th overall by the Broncos, and Terrell went 16th to the Falcons. Terrell has been solid over his six starts. He has one interception and 29 tackles.

Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry vs. Falcons DT Grady Jarrett: The Falcons passed on Cushenberry, a former LSU standout center, in the draft this year and selected Matt Hennessy with the 78th overall pick, in the third round. The Broncos selected Cushenberry five picks later, and he has started every game this season. Hennessy was alternating at left guard with James Carpenter for the first five games. He has played one snap over the past three games. He’s played 76 snaps this season. Cushenberry has played 475 snaps. “The guys up front that they have, they all play hard together,” said Jarrett, who is tied for second in the NFL among defensive tackles with 12 quarterback hits. “I know they are going to try to work well together. I feel like it’s going to be a good challenge.”

Falcons' next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

