3 key matchups: Broncos at Falcons

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary: Chubb, who played at Hillgrove High, has 5.5 sacks this season after missing most of 2019 with a left knee injury. Chubb, the fifth player taken overall in the 2018 draft, has 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. McGary, who has been stout for most of the season, had a rough outing against the Panthers as he struggled against Brian Burns. Over 458 snaps, he has allowed only three sacks over eight games, which projects to six on the season. That’s a big improvement from the 13 sacks he allowed last season as a rookie. “Coming back, he’s playing well, playing physical,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said of Chubb. “He’s fast, he’s a really good pass rusher. He’s one of the young guys we looked at and evaluated in the draft that we really liked. We have to get him blocked, first of all. You have to go out there and get after him. He’s a good player.”

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Jeudy, a former Alabama star, is off to a strong start as a rookie. He’s caught 23 of 47 targets (48.9%) for 359 yards and one touchdown. He’s gained 111 yards after the catch, and his average depth of target is 13.8 yards. Jeudy was selected 15th overall by the Broncos, and Terrell went 16th to the Falcons. Terrell has been solid over his six starts. He has one interception and 29 tackles.