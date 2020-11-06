Where to watch, listen, stream Broncos at Falcons

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Broncos (3-4) and the Falcons (2-6):
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Series history: This will be the 15th regular-season meeting. The Broncos lead the series 8-6. The Falcons won the last meeting 23-16 on Oct. 9, 2016. In their only postseason meeting, the Broncos beat the Falcons 34-19 in Super Bowl XXXIII on Jan. 31, 1999.
TV: CBS. Play-by-Play: Greg Gumble. Color Analysis: Rich Gannon. Sideline: Jay Feely.
Local Radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.
Satellite Radio: SIRIUS: 121 (Den), 98 (Atl) | XM: 387 (Den), 228 (Atl) (Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)
Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web. (Data charges may apply)
Falcons' next four games
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
