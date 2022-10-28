BreakingNews
Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi’s husband assaulted in break-in
ajc logo
X

3 key matchups: Panthers at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Panthers (2-5) play the Falcons (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Panthers DT Derrick Brown vs. Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson: Brown, a former AJC Super 11 player from Lanier High, was the seventh pick in the 2020 draft. He has 28 tackles, six pass breakups, a tackle for loss and four quarterback hits. Wilkinson has played 362 snaps, with three penalties and two sacks allowed.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson vs. Falcons QB Marcus Mariota: Thompson will be key to defending the Falcons’ run-pass options and likely will spy Mariota at times to try to limit his big runs. Thompson has 46 tackles and three passes defensed. Mariota has rushed 49 times for 237 yards (4.8 per carry) and three touchdowns.

Panthers S Myles Hartsfield vs. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: With Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve, Hartsfield is seeing more action. He had seven tackles in the upset of Tampa Bay. Pitts had a season-low 9 yards receiving Sunday against the Bengals.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace 15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Falcons and Georgia win, Georgia Tech beats spread
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Homecoming for Georgia Tech assistant (and FSU legend) Chris Weinke
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

QB corner: Marcus Mariota on the Panthers’ defense
11m ago
Falcons’ patchwork secondary on the hot seat Sunday vs. Panthers
1h ago
Falcons woke up in first place in the NFC South
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
16h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top