3 key matchups: Panthers at Falcons

Panthers DT Derrick Brown vs. Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson: Brown, a former AJC Super 11 player from Lanier High, was the seventh pick in the 2020 draft. He has 28 tackles, six pass breakups, a tackle for loss and four quarterback hits. Wilkinson has played 362 snaps, with three penalties and two sacks allowed.

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson vs. Falcons QB Marcus Mariota: Thompson will be key to defending the Falcons’ run-pass options and likely will spy Mariota at times to try to limit his big runs. Thompson has 46 tackles and three passes defensed. Mariota has rushed 49 times for 237 yards (4.8 per carry) and three touchdowns.