3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers

Atlanta Falcons
43 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-5) play the Panthers (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Panthers LB Shaq Thompson: Patterson scored two touchdowns in his return after missing four games after left knee surgery. He did not play in the previous meeting. Thompson has 69 tackles and is on his way to his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season.

Falcons CB Darren Hall vs. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: With A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward out, Hall is the team’s top cornerback. The Falcons’ zones kept Moore under control for most of the last game, until he broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown catch. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees said the defense must play tight coverage on third downs and that they are expecting the Panthers to play two quarterbacks.

Falcons LB Rashaan Evans vs. Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman: Evans, who had a birthday Tuesday, leads the Falcons with 85 tackles. Foreman rushed 26 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the previous meeting. “We have a big, big deal to be able to stop Foreman and those guys,” Evans said. “This is a game for them. It’s almost like a Super Bowl game for them like it is for us. We’re are trying to place ourselves in a good position to be able to go to the playoffs.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

