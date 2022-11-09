3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Panthers LB Shaq Thompson: Patterson scored two touchdowns in his return after missing four games after left knee surgery. He did not play in the previous meeting. Thompson has 69 tackles and is on his way to his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons CB Darren Hall vs. Panthers WR D.J. Moore: With A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward out, Hall is the team’s top cornerback. The Falcons’ zones kept Moore under control for most of the last game, until he broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown catch. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees said the defense must play tight coverage on third downs and that they are expecting the Panthers to play two quarterbacks.