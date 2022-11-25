3 key matchups: Falcons at Commanders

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (5-6) face the Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: Terrell returned to action against the Bears and played all 69 snaps after missing the three previous games with a hamstring injury. McLaurin had 13 targets and caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 34-30 win over the Falcons last season. He has 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
Falcons LB Mykal Walker vs. Commanders RB Brian Robinson: Walker, the Falcons’ signal-caller, ranks second on the team in tackles with 84. The hard-charging Robinson has recovered from the gunshot wounds he suffered in an attempted robbery in August. He’s played in seven games and made five starts. He’s rushed 108 times for 362 yards and two touchdowns.
Falcons NB Isaiah Oliver vs. Commanders WR/RB Curtis Samuel: Oliver is coming off a strong five-tackle performance against the Bears. His open-field tackling was stellar and will be needed against the shifty Samuel. The hybrid player has 24 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown and has caught 48 passes for 493 yards and three touchdowns.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com