3 key matchups: Falcons at Commanders

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: Terrell returned to action against the Bears and played all 69 snaps after missing the three previous games with a hamstring injury. McLaurin had 13 targets and caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 34-30 win over the Falcons last season. He has 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Falcons LB Mykal Walker vs. Commanders RB Brian Robinson: Walker, the Falcons’ signal-caller, ranks second on the team in tackles with 84. The hard-charging Robinson has recovered from the gunshot wounds he suffered in an attempted robbery in August. He’s played in seven games and made five starts. He’s rushed 108 times for 362 yards and two touchdowns.