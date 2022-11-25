ajc logo
3 key matchups: Falcons at Commanders

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (5-6) face the Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: Terrell returned to action against the Bears and played all 69 snaps after missing the three previous games with a hamstring injury. McLaurin had 13 targets and caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 34-30 win over the Falcons last season. He has 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Falcons LB Mykal Walker vs. Commanders RB Brian Robinson: Walker, the Falcons’ signal-caller, ranks second on the team in tackles with 84. The hard-charging Robinson has recovered from the gunshot wounds he suffered in an attempted robbery in August. He’s played in seven games and made five starts. He’s rushed 108 times for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

Falcons NB Isaiah Oliver vs. Commanders WR/RB Curtis Samuel: Oliver is coming off a strong five-tackle performance against the Bears. His open-field tackling was stellar and will be needed against the shifty Samuel. The hybrid player has 24 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown and has caught 48 passes for 493 yards and three touchdowns.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

Credit: Nick Wass

