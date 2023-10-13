3 key matchups: Commander at Falcons

Commanders DT Daron Payne vs. Falcons LG Matthew Bergeron: Payne, who went to his first Pro Bowl last season, is one of the top defensive tackles in the game. He signed a four-year, $90 million contract this offseason. This will be the rookie Bergeron’s biggest test of the season. Bergeron was a tackle at Syracuse and is making the transition to guard in the NFL. “Timing changed a little bit, but he’s done a good job,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Every week, you can see him getting more comfortable in there. He’s been pretty effective.”

Commanders DE Chase Young vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary/Storm Norton: The much-hyped Young is off to a strong start in a contract year. He has three sacks. McGary sustained a knee injury and didn’t finish the outing Sunday against the Texans. He has played 294 snaps and has given up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: McLaurin is the Commanders’ top receiver, with 25 catches for 261 yards and a touchdown. Teams have been avoiding Terrell, but Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is a young gunslinger and might try to come his way. Terrell has 16 tackles and two passes defensed.

The Bow Tie Chronicles