3 key matchups: Chargers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-4) host the Chargers (4-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Falcons LB Mykal Walker: The Chargers run their offense through Ekeler, who has 137 touches for 737 yards and eight touchdowns. Walker compared him with San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. Walker ranks second on the team with 79 tackles.
Chargers WR Mike Williams vs. Falcons CB Darren Hall: Williams, a former Clemson standout, has 37 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns. With A.J. Terrell out, Hall is the top cornerback for the Falcons, who traded for Rashad Fenton on Tuesday, but are working him into the defense. Cornell Armstrong is expected to make his second NFL start.
Chargers S Derwin James vs. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: James can play at all three levels, and they move him around. James, who played at Florida State, is sturdy in coverage and fine on blitzes. Pitts, who has been under-utilized, had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers.
