3 key matchups: Chargers at Falcons

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Falcons LB Mykal Walker: The Chargers run their offense through Ekeler, who has 137 touches for 737 yards and eight touchdowns. Walker compared him with San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. Walker ranks second on the team with 79 tackles.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Chargers WR Mike Williams vs. Falcons CB Darren Hall: Williams, a former Clemson standout, has 37 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns. With A.J. Terrell out, Hall is the top cornerback for the Falcons, who traded for Rashad Fenton on Tuesday, but are working him into the defense. Cornell Armstrong is expected to make his second NFL start.