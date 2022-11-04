ajc logo
3 key matchups: Chargers at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-4) host the Chargers (4-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Falcons LB Mykal Walker: The Chargers run their offense through Ekeler, who has 137 touches for 737 yards and eight touchdowns. Walker compared him with San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. Walker ranks second on the team with 79 tackles.

Chargers WR Mike Williams vs. Falcons CB Darren Hall: Williams, a former Clemson standout, has 37 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns. With A.J. Terrell out, Hall is the top cornerback for the Falcons, who traded for Rashad Fenton on Tuesday, but are working him into the defense. Cornell Armstrong is expected to make his second NFL start.

Chargers S Derwin James vs. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: James can play at all three levels, and they move him around. James, who played at Florida State, is sturdy in coverage and fine on blitzes. Pitts, who has been under-utilized, had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

