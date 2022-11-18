ajc logo
X

3 key matchups: Bears at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Bears (3-7) face the Falcons (4-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Falcons CB Darren Hall/A.J. Terrell: Mooney is the team’s leading receiver with 36 catches for 464 yards and a touchdown this season. The Falcons will have to play some man coverage, and Hall or Terrell will draw the assignment. Terrell, who was a second-team All-Pro last season, returned to practice after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. He was limited on the main days of practice, Wednesday and Thursday. His return would bolster the NFL’s 32nd-ranked secondary.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Bears TE Cole Kmet vs. Falcons SS Jaylinn Hawkins: When the Bears get in the red zone, they look for Kmet in the passing game. He has 23 catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. Hawkins has 53 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups this season. Hawkins has a passer rating allowed of 107.2.

Bears RB Dave Montgomery vs. Falcons LB Mykal Walker: The Bears use their traditional rushing attack to set up quarterback Justin Fields and his designed runs. Stopping Montgomery will be key to slowing the league’s No. 1 rushing attack. Montgomery has 115 rushes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. Walker is the Falcons’ second-leading tackler, with 76.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Weekend Predictions: Georgia rolls again, Georgia Tech continues slide17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Austin Riley, Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman finish in top six in MVP voting
11h ago

Credit: Matt York

Matt Ryan eager to make most of second chance as Colts starter
21h ago

Credit: Matt York

Matt Ryan eager to make most of second chance as Colts starter
21h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Primer advancing second round of high school football playoffs
22h ago
The Latest

On the hot seat vs. Chicago: the Falcons’ unsettled left guard spot
1h ago
Against the Bears, Falcons need to lean on RB Cordarrelle Patterson
1h ago
Bears’ Justin Fields returns to present Falcons with a major challenge
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
10h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
23h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top