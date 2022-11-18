3 key matchups: Bears at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Bears (3-7) face the Falcons (4-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Falcons CB Darren Hall/A.J. Terrell: Mooney is the team’s leading receiver with 36 catches for 464 yards and a touchdown this season. The Falcons will have to play some man coverage, and Hall or Terrell will draw the assignment. Terrell, who was a second-team All-Pro last season, returned to practice after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. He was limited on the main days of practice, Wednesday and Thursday. His return would bolster the NFL’s 32nd-ranked secondary.
Bears TE Cole Kmet vs. Falcons SS Jaylinn Hawkins: When the Bears get in the red zone, they look for Kmet in the passing game. He has 23 catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. Hawkins has 53 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups this season. Hawkins has a passer rating allowed of 107.2.
Bears RB Dave Montgomery vs. Falcons LB Mykal Walker: The Bears use their traditional rushing attack to set up quarterback Justin Fields and his designed runs. Stopping Montgomery will be key to slowing the league’s No. 1 rushing attack. Montgomery has 115 rushes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. Walker is the Falcons’ second-leading tackler, with 76.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com