3 key matchups: Bears at Falcons

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Falcons CB Darren Hall/A.J. Terrell: Mooney is the team’s leading receiver with 36 catches for 464 yards and a touchdown this season. The Falcons will have to play some man coverage, and Hall or Terrell will draw the assignment. Terrell, who was a second-team All-Pro last season, returned to practice after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. He was limited on the main days of practice, Wednesday and Thursday. His return would bolster the NFL’s 32nd-ranked secondary.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Bears TE Cole Kmet vs. Falcons SS Jaylinn Hawkins: When the Bears get in the red zone, they look for Kmet in the passing game. He has 23 catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. Hawkins has 53 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups this season. Hawkins has a passer rating allowed of 107.2.