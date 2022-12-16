ajc logo
3 key matchups: Falcons at Saints

Atlanta Falcons Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (5-8) face the Saints (4-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome:

Falcons LB Troy Andersen vs. Saints RB Alvin Kamara: Andersen did not play in the first meeting of the teams Sept. 11, but has since logged 274 defensive snaps. He has 48 tackles and three tackles for loss. He has been targeted 18 times and has given up 16 completions. Kamara has rushed 143 times for 550 yards and a touchdown. He has 51 receptions for 433 yards and two touchdowns.

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Saints WR Chis Olave: Terrell has been one of the lone bright spots on the defense. He’s been targeted 58 times and has given up 32 completions (55.2%). He has eight passes defensed and 37 tackles. Olave, who was taken three picks after the Falcons selected Drake London this year, has 60 catches for 887 yards and four touchdowns. He has had three 100-yard games and has made at least three catches in all 13 games.

Falcons RT Kaleb McGary vs. Saints DE Cameron Jordan: The Falcons need to improve their passing attack and will need more time in the pocket. McGary has graded well, with a 84.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, but has allowed four sacks. Jordan, who has wrecked entire games against the Falcons in the past, has 5.5 sacks this season.

