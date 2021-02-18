Where Braves payroll stands at start of spring training

Ozuna’s four-year contract was structured in such a way that he’ll make $6 million less this year than he would have made in a full season last year. The addition of Morton and Smyly for a combined $26 million is largely offset salary-wise by the departures of Cole Hamels and Mike Foltynewicz, who would have made a combined $24.425 million for a full season last year. And the Braves are spending a lot less on the bullpen this year than they would have spent pre-proration last season.

Entering spring training, the Braves’ projected payroll ranks 14th among the 30 MLB teams.

HOW BRAVES’ 2021 PAYROLL LOOKS NOW

· Freddie Freeman, 1B: $22 million

· Charlie Morton, SP: $15 million

· Will Smith, RP: $13 million

· Marcell Ozuna, LF: $12 million

· Drew Smyly, SP: $11 million

· Ender Inciarte, OF: $8 million

· Travis d’Arnaud, C: $8 million

· Chris Martin, RP: $7 million

· Dansby Swanson, SS: $6 million

· Ronald Acuna, OF: $5 million

· Max Fried, SP: $3.5 million

· Ozzie Albies, 2B: $3 million

· Mike Soroka, SP: $2.8 million

· Luke Jackson, RP: $1.9 million

· Johan Camargo, IF-OF: $1.36 million

· A.J. Minter, RP: $1.3 million

· Josh Tomlin, RP: $1 million

· Abraham Almonte, OF: $990,000

· Grant Dayton, RP: $900,000

· Others: Estimated total of $5 million-plus for those who make the big-league team*

· Total: Approximately $129 million, based on players currently with the organization and likely to be on the opening-day roster.

*-Players not yet eligible for salary arbitration receive contracts at or slightly above the MLB minimum salary of $570,500. This group includes some players expected to be on the opening-day roster (SP Ian Anderson, RP Tyler Matzek, CF Cristian Pache and 3B Austin Riley) and others who could compete for roster spots (C William Contreras, C Alex Jackson, IF Jack Mayfield, P Sean Newcomb, P Touki Toussaint, P Jacob Webb, P Bryse Wilson, P Kyle Wright, P Huascar Ynoa and others). Some players with minor-league contracts and spring-training invitations, such as infielders Pablo Sandoval, Jason Kipnis and Ehire Adrianza and relief pitcher Carl Edwards, also will compete for roster spots.

(Note: signing bonuses or buyouts paid in previous years and benefits costs are not included.)