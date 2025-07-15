“When you spend so much time like I did here in Atlanta, it’s special. I got to hang out with Snit a little bit earlier. Talking with him and seeing all the guys in the home clubhouse I haven’t gotten to see over the last few years, it’s been fun.”

Freeman is one of the greatest players in Braves history, playing for the franchise from 2010 through 2021 when he earned numerous All-Star nods, an MVP in 2020 and a World Series title in 2021. He’s on track to be immortalized in Cooperstown because of his Braves career.

But months after winning his first title, Freeman departed the franchise in a messy free-agent process that landed him with the rival Dodgers. Freeman has faced the Braves four times at Truist Park in the years since, including an unforgettable first return in which Freeman shed tears trying to process the reality that he was a visitor here now.

“The last four years, every time I’ve come back, the fans have given me such great standing ovations,” Freeman said. “I’m not expecting anything (in Tuesday’s All-Star Game); I’m just happy to be back and playing in front of these fans again. If they give me one, I’ll take it all in. I think you guys know, whatever I feel on the field, I let it come out.”

As time passed, Freeman grew more acclimated to the Dodgers. And he became World Series MVP last October, cementing himself as a Los Angeles legend. He’ll forever be associated with two of the most iconic National League organizations.

But Atlanta will always be where he started his career and became the player — and man — he’s become. He’s back in the area this week for yet another All-Star Game, starting for the National League. This is Freeman’s ninth Midsummer Classic, pushing him past the total for Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones.

“I’ll let him know when I see him,” Freeman said, laughing.

Despite sputtering lately, the 35-year-old Freeman is enjoying another phenomenal campaign. He’s hitting .297/.365/.476 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs for a team headed toward another postseason appearance.

“Freddie is the ultimate pro,” said Yankees starter Max Fried, who played with Freeman on the Braves from 2017 through 2021. “He’s been doing this year in and year out for as long as I’ve been playing with him and even before that. So to see him have another incredible year and be in this position, it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Freeman will hit fourth for the NL, two spots behind former teammate Ronald Acuña Jr., another iconic Brave. And while Freeman might not know what to expect, it’s a safe bet that a resounding applause awaits him in Atlanta.