Braves defeat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration

The Braves defeated shortstop Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration Tuesday, a person familiar with the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Swanson will make $6 million for the 2021 season, rather than the $6.7 million he requested.
Swanson, 27, settled with the team on a one-year, $3.15 million deal last winter ($1.167 million prorated). So this is still a nice pay bump for the shortstop, who’s been among the stalwarts of the contending Braves across the past three years.
While it wasn’t the breakthrough season many have waited to see, Swanson had a productive 2020 campaign. He appeared in all 60 games, hitting .274/.345/.464 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs.
Since his debut in 2016, Swanson has sought consistency at the major-league level. Swanson has had wildly productive spurts, but injuries have also cut into his career. After playing in 144 games in 2017, he was limited to 136 in 2018 and 127 in 2019.
Even so, Swanson has been a core piece of the rebuilt Braves. He’s been a clubhouse leader, steady defensive presence and one of several athletic, younger players who’ve helped mold the Braves into one of the sport’s most exciting teams.
Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, will be arbitration eligible for the third and final time next winter. He would become a free agent following the 2022 season.
Swanson and starter Mike Soroka were the only two Braves players who required an arbitration hearing to determine their salaries. Swanson’s hearing was held Monday. Soroka beat the Braves last week and will make $2.8 million this season (the team filed at $2.1 million).
Braves pitchers and catchers report to spring training Thursday. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 23. The Braves open the regular season April 1 at Philadelphia.