Braves defeat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration

Swanson, 27, settled with the team on a one-year, $3.15 million deal last winter ($1.167 million prorated). So this is still a nice pay bump for the shortstop, who’s been among the stalwarts of the contending Braves across the past three years.

While it wasn’t the breakthrough season many have waited to see, Swanson had a productive 2020 campaign. He appeared in all 60 games, hitting .274/.345/.464 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs.