Mike Soroka wins arbitration case over Braves

Mike Soroka won his arbitration hearing Friday over the Braves and will earn $2.8 million this season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed Saturday. The Braves had countered at $2.1 million.
Soroka, 23, was arbitration-eligible for the first time. He starred as a rookie in 2019, posting a 2.68 ERA with 142 strikeouts against 41 walks in 29 starts. He finished sixth in Cy Young voting and second in rookie-of-the-year balloting.
His next campaign didn’t go so smoothly, however, after Soroka tore his Achilles in his third start and missed the remainder of the season. It made his arbitration case all-the-more complex, but ultimately the panel took his side.
Soroka is expected to pitch early in the 2021 season, though the Braves could put him on the injured list to open the season and give him more time, if necessary. They have the depth to play it slowly with their budding ace. The Braves begin the regular season April 1 at Philadelphia.
Soroka was eligible as a Super-Two player. He’ll be eligible for arbitration three addition times, absent settlements or an extension.