Mike Soroka wins arbitration case over Braves

Soroka, 23, was arbitration-eligible for the first time. He starred as a rookie in 2019, posting a 2.68 ERA with 142 strikeouts against 41 walks in 29 starts. He finished sixth in Cy Young voting and second in rookie-of-the-year balloting.

His next campaign didn’t go so smoothly, however, after Soroka tore his Achilles in his third start and missed the remainder of the season. It made his arbitration case all-the-more complex, but ultimately the panel took his side.