What you should know about Braves’ opening day

Here are a few things you should know about opening day for the 2024 Atlanta Braves:
When, where: Friday vs. Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
First pitch: 3:05 p.m.
TV, radio: Bally Sports South, 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan.
Starting pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves), Zach Wheeler (Phillies)
Weather forecast: There’s a 1% chance of rain, with a high temperature of 57 degrees
After the opener: The Braves will play again Saturday (4:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) against the Phillies. The Braves then will travel to Chicago for three games against the White Sox, have an off-day Thursday and play the 2024 home opener April 5 against the Diamondbacks at Truist Park.
