Atlanta Braves

What you should know about Braves' opening day

An Atlanta Braves hat and glove are shown near the steps of the dugout in between innings during their game against the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves lost to the Astros 6-4. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
35 minutes ago

Here are a few things you should know about opening day for the 2024 Atlanta Braves:

When, where: Friday vs. Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

First pitch: 3:05 p.m.

TV, radio: Bally Sports South, 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan.

Starting pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves), Zach Wheeler (Phillies)

Weather forecast: There’s a 1% chance of rain, with a high temperature of 57 degrees

After the opener: The Braves will play again Saturday (4:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) against the Phillies. The Braves then will travel to Chicago for three games against the White Sox, have an off-day Thursday and play the 2024 home opener April 5 against the Diamondbacks at Truist Park.

A.M. ATL: ⚾️ Welcome back, Bravos

