Watch: Setting up Braves-Mets series as wild card race tightens

By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

The Braves open a four-game series against the Mets with games Thursday through Sunday at Citi Field in New York.

Thursday and Friday’s games are set to begin at 7:10 p.m. with earlier starting times on Saturday (4:10 p.m.) and Sunday (1:40 p.m.)

The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games and enter the series at 53-48, third in the National League East. The Mets have closed to within 1 1/2 games of the second-place Braves (54-46) in the division and have closed the gap in the NL wild-card race.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series as the Braves face the team threatening their lead in the wild card race.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

