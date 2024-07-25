Watch: Setting up Braves-Mets series as wild card race tightens

The Braves open a four-game series against the Mets with games Thursday through Sunday at Citi Field in New York.
Thursday and Friday’s games are set to begin at 7:10 p.m. with earlier starting times on Saturday (4:10 p.m.) and Sunday (1:40 p.m.)
The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games and enter the series at 53-48, third in the National League East. The Mets have closed to within 1 1/2 games of the second-place Braves (54-46) in the division and have closed the gap in the NL wild-card race.
AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series as the Braves face the team threatening their lead in the wild card race.
