Watch: Setting up Braves-Mets series as wild card race tightens

The Braves open a four-game series against the Mets with games Thursday through Sunday at Citi Field in New York.

Thursday and Friday’s games are set to begin at 7:10 p.m. with earlier starting times on Saturday (4:10 p.m.) and Sunday (1:40 p.m.)

The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games and enter the series at 53-48, third in the National League East. The Mets have closed to within 1 1/2 games of the second-place Braves (54-46) in the division and have closed the gap in the NL wild-card race.