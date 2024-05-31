Watch: Setting up Braves-A’s series and wondering when offense will come to life

The Braves open a three-game series against the A’s with games Friday (7:20 p.m.), Saturday (4:10 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Truist Park.

The A’s enter at 23-35, fourth in the American League West, eight games behind the Mariners. They have lost two straight (to the Rays) and 14 of their past 19 games that included an eight-game losing streak.

The Braves enter 31-23, second in the National League East, 6-1/2 games behind the Phillies. They just lost three of four games at home against the Nationals and have lost 10 of the past 15 games.