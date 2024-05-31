Breaking: Atlanta issues boil water advisory amid widespread outages
Atlanta Braves

Watch: Setting up Braves-A’s series and wondering when offense will come to life

By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

The Braves open a three-game series against the A’s with games Friday (7:20 p.m.), Saturday (4:10 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Truist Park.

The A’s enter at 23-35, fourth in the American League West, eight games behind the Mariners. They have lost two straight (to the Rays) and 14 of their past 19 games that included an eight-game losing streak.

The Braves enter 31-23, second in the National League East, 6-1/2 games behind the Phillies. They just lost three of four games at home against the Nationals and have lost 10 of the past 15 games.

AJC writer Gabriel Burns breaks down the series and the Braves offensive woes so far this season.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

