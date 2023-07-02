Watch: Braves manager, players react to team all-star history

What’s the best team meeting Brian Snitker has every year?

That’s an easy one.

It’s the meeting where the Braves manager presents the invitations to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. This year, he had a stack of eight such invitations. Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder are headed to Seattle next week.

For our Sarah K. Spencer, watch the video were Sniter and some of the newly-minted all-stars react to the news as five were added as reserves adn pitchers on Sunday.