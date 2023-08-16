Vaughn Grissom: I absolutely love Braves organization

While the Braves have crushed pitching throughout the season, one of their younger players – who once thought he’d be a big part of the team – has quietly done the same at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Vaughn Grissom, 22, came to spring training hoping he would earn the Braves’ starting shortstop spot. He didn’t; that went to veteran Orlando Arcia, who later started in the All-Star game.

Grissom instead has appeared in only 19 major-league games this season, during a brief stint when Arcia was injured. He hit .277 during that stretch but committed six errors, showing the defensive limitations that have made some question whether he could play shortstop long term.

At Triple-A, Grissom has excelled. He’s hit .327/.412/.494 with 32 doubles, six homers and 50 RBIs in 88 games. He said it’s helped him to simply play consistently without thinking about battling for a roster spot.

“It took a little second to get (settled) in, but then obviously I know who’s on this team and what they’ve got going,” Grissom told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I know my role right now isn’t to be ‘a guy,’ it’s to grind and earn my way – someone (in the media) mentioned the playoff roster, so that’s in front. But just trying to take care of what I can take care of. My defense, my offense, just play my game.”

Grissom returned to the majors Tuesday because the Braves were shorthanded at second base following Ozzie Albies’ hamstring injury. Grissom hasn’t played in the majors since May 6, and it’s unclear how much he’ll play during this latest promotion.

But he’ll try to make the most of it. Out of the spotlight, Grissom has worked diligently with the hopes of proving he’s capable of being a major-league regular.

Grissom has texted with Braves third-base coach Ron Washington as he continues trying to improve in the field. He’s sought advice from veteran infielders Yolmer Sanchez and Charlie Culberson, who’ve played with him in Gwinnett. He’s also received help from friend and fellow infielder Braden Shewmake, who’s the opposite of Grissom in that he’s reliable in the field but lacks upside at the plate.

Grissom has surged as a hitter. He provides additional power to a club stacked with it. He surely would be playing more regularly for most other franchises, given his offensive acumen, but the Braves’ infield is loaded with All-Stars, and the team doesn’t need to swap defense for more offense.

Grissom was speculated as being an asset around the trade deadline, which was logical to think that Grissom could appeal to other teams with his youth and contractual control. But anyone thinking Grissom might’ve preferred playing elsewhere would be mistaken, according to the player.

Even stashed at Triple-A, Grissom is thankful to be with the Braves. And he hopes to continue playing here.

“I absolutely love being part of this organization,” he told the AJC. “I’d rather be with this organization, down there (in Triple-A) grinding away trying to get back here, than be somewhere else playing on a – whatever the circumstances may be. I really do enjoy having the ‘A’ – and being part of this organization means the most.

“People don’t understand that. Obviously people are like, “Oh, you’re blocked. Don’t you want to (have a chance elsewhere)?’ No, that’s not really for me to think. If I’m good enough, I’d be here. I just need to take care of what I can take care of.”

Grissom has hit .286 with a .739 OPS across 60 career games. His most memorable highlight to this point was perhaps his first hit, which was a home run that soared over the Green Monster at Fenway Park in August last year.