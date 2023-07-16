Vaughn Grissom hits grand slam in Stripers win

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago
X

Vaughn Grissom hit a grand slam and Yolmer Sanchez had three RBIs with a pair of singles at the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the host Memphis Redbirds 11-3 Sunday. Grissom and Sanchez combined to drive in seven of the 11 runs for the Stripers (39-50).

Grissom’s homer, which came as part of a six-run fifth inning, was his first since May 9 and Gwinnett’s seventh grand slam this season.

Seth Elledge got the win for the Stripers in relief of AJ Smith-Shawver. Smith-Shawver pitched four innings and give up two hits and two earned runs. He walked five and struck out four.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebook Follow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

