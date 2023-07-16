Vaughn Grissom hits grand slam in Stripers win

Vaughn Grissom hit a grand slam and Yolmer Sanchez had three RBIs with a pair of singles at the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the host Memphis Redbirds 11-3 Sunday. Grissom and Sanchez combined to drive in seven of the 11 runs for the Stripers (39-50).

Grissom’s homer, which came as part of a six-run fifth inning, was his first since May 9 and Gwinnett’s seventh grand slam this season.

Seth Elledge got the win for the Stripers in relief of AJ Smith-Shawver. Smith-Shawver pitched four innings and give up two hits and two earned runs. He walked five and struck out four.