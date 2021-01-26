Hank Aaron’s death not COVID-vaccine related, state health official says

Aaron, the Braves legend and Atlanta icon, died on Friday at the 86. Aaron’s death comes three weeks after he received a vaccination. The cause of death was listed a natural causes by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. A more detailed report has been requested by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“There was no evidence that Hank Aaron passed away because of the COVID shot,” Toomey said Tuesday. “I know that people are saying that. I’ve seen it on social media. I think it’s just important that we quell these kind of rumors because we don’t want people to be dissuaded from getting the vaccine.”