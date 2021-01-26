Hank Aaron’s death not COVID-vaccine related, state health official says

Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said there is no evidence that the death of Hank Aaron was related to his COVID-19 vaccination.
Aaron, the Braves legend and Atlanta icon, died on Friday at the 86. Aaron’s death comes three weeks after he received a vaccination. The cause of death was listed a natural causes by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. A more detailed report has been requested by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“There was no evidence that Hank Aaron passed away because of the COVID shot,” Toomey said Tuesday. “I know that people are saying that. I’ve seen it on social media. I think it’s just important that we quell these kind of rumors because we don’t want people to be dissuaded from getting the vaccine.”
At the time of his vaccination, Aaron said he was proud.
“[Getting vaccinated] makes me feel wonderful,” Aaron said. “I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. ... It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”
A memorial service was held Tuesday for Aaron at Truist Park. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta.
— Staff writer Brad Schrade contributed to this report.