Speakers set for Hank Aaron services

The Hank Aaron memorial service today will feature several speakers — in person and via video tribute. The service will be held at 1 p.m. at Truist Park.
Aaron, the Braves legend and baseball’s onetime home run king, died Friday at the age of 86. He died of natural causes.
Braves chairman Terry McGuirk will open and close the service. Major League Commissioner Rob Manfred, former Braves owner Ted Turner, Braves manager Brian Snitker and former Braves players Marquis Grissom and Chipper Jones will speak in person. There will also be video tributes from current Braves player Freddie Freeman, former Braves players Tom Glavine and John Smoltz and President of the Negro League Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick.
Timothy Miller, assistant professor of voice and music at Morehouse College and Braves singer, will sing Amazing Grace.
The service, closed to the public, will be broadcast, including a live stream on AJC.com.
A funeral service, also closed to the public, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. The service will also be available via broadcast and live stream.
The funeral service will include several speakers including former President Bill Clinton, former Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young and former MLB commissioner Bud Selig in person. The Rev. Dr. William V. Guy, Pastor Emeritus, will give the eulogy. Three of Aaron’s grandchildren will do scripture readings and quotes from their grandfather.