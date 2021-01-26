Speakers set for Hank Aaron services

Aaron, the Braves legend and baseball’s onetime home run king, died Friday at the age of 86. He died of natural causes.

Braves chairman Terry McGuirk will open and close the service. Major League Commissioner Rob Manfred, former Braves owner Ted Turner, Braves manager Brian Snitker and former Braves players Marquis Grissom and Chipper Jones will speak in person. There will also be video tributes from current Braves player Freddie Freeman, former Braves players Tom Glavine and John Smoltz and President of the Negro League Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick.