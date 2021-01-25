X

Hank Aaron cause of death determined

Hank Aaron, Longtime Home Run King, Dead at 86.Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron died Friday morning, according to his daughter.The 25-time All-Star played Major League Baseball from 1954-1976.He spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves. In 1957, he led the team to its first World Series title in over 40 years

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hank Aaron died of natural causes, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

Aaron, the Braves legend and baseball’s one-time home run king, died on Friday at the age of 86. According to the Braves, he died peacefully in his sleep.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at Truist Park and a funeral service will be held Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. Both services begin at 1 p.m. and will be private. They will be broadcast by several outlets.

In lieu of flowers, the Aaron family would like donations made to his Chasing the Dream Foundation: Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation 3466 Buffington Center, Atlanta, GA 30349.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.