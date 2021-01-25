Hank Aaron cause of death determined

Hank Aaron died of natural causes, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.
Aaron, the Braves legend and baseball’s one-time home run king, died on Friday at the age of 86. According to the Braves, he died peacefully in his sleep.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at Truist Park and a funeral service will be held Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. Both services begin at 1 p.m. and will be private. They will be broadcast by several outlets.
In lieu of flowers, the Aaron family would like donations made to his Chasing the Dream Foundation: Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation 3466 Buffington Center, Atlanta, GA 30349.