Spring is near, Braves report dates announced

Spring training is just around the corner.
Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port, Florida, on Feb. 14, MLB announced Wednesday as part of a list of key dates ahead of the 2024 season. The first workout for pitchers and catchers will be Feb. 15.
Position players will report Feb. 19, with the first full-squad workout the following day.
The Braves’ exhibition season opens Feb. 24, and the final game is scheduled for March 26. The regular season begins March 28 with a three-game series, over four days, at the Phillies.
