Atlanta Braves

Spring is near, Braves report dates announced

Exterior of the Braves’ CoolToday Park spring training complex, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in North Port, Fla.. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By
22 minutes ago

Spring training is just around the corner.

Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port, Florida, on Feb. 14, MLB announced Wednesday as part of a list of key dates ahead of the 2024 season. The first workout for pitchers and catchers will be Feb. 15.

Position players will report Feb. 19, with the first full-squad workout the following day.

The Braves’ exhibition season opens Feb. 24, and the final game is scheduled for March 26. The regular season begins March 28 with a three-game series, over four days, at the Phillies.

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

