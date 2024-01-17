Spring is near, Braves report dates announced

Spring training is just around the corner.

Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port, Florida, on Feb. 14, MLB announced Wednesday as part of a list of key dates ahead of the 2024 season. The first workout for pitchers and catchers will be Feb. 15.

Position players will report Feb. 19, with the first full-squad workout the following day.