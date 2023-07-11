Ronald Acuña’s All-Star peers amazed by his MVP-worthy season

SEATTLE — When the Braves promoted 20-year-old outfield prospect Ronald Acuña Jr. in April 2018, the expectation was that he would become one of the sport’s more thrilling players. That’s the pressure a No. 1 prospect assumes.

Five years later, Acuña has blossomed into an even better player than could’ve been envisioned. The 25-year-old has been the best player on baseball’s best team in the first half of the 2023 season and arguably is the sport’s most popular player.

“This guy is special,” said Rays shortstop Wander Franco, whose team lost two of three to the Braves last weekend. “He can hit. He can run. He can throw. He does everything.”

Acuña’s special talents have placed him on center stage during All-Star festivities in Seattle. And now that the nation has become fully aware of what Braves fans have known since 2018, all of baseball could be witnessing one of better – and historic – seasons in the history of the sport.

-Last month, Acuña became the first player in major-league history to hit 15 homers and steal 30 bases across the first 70 games. The first ever in a sport that has kept records since the 19th century.

-Only four players in baseball history have had 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season. Acuña has 21 home runs and 41 stolen bases in the first half of this season.

-Acuña currently leads baseball in 10 offensive categories (many of which are a bit analytically challenging for the average fan). He’s first in runs scored, second in stolen bases and third in hits. And not just the National League – all of baseball.

“I didn’t think he could get any better, and somehow he’s showing the baseball world that he’s one of the best players out there,” said Twins All-Star starter Pablo Lopez, who faced Acuña regularly over the past five seasons with Miami. “I think he’s playing the best baseball he ever has at a level that people weren’t ready to see. People knew he was good, but not this good.

Acuña’s finest season has taken place after a pair of challenging ones. He missed the team’s World Series run after tearing his ACL in July 2021. He admits he was a bit more cautious last year after returning from the injury.

In 2023, he’s evolved into his best form. Acuña hit .331 with a .990 OPS in the first half, a slate in which his Braves were an MLB-best 60-29. He’s cut his strikeouts tremendously.

When players on the All-Star teams spoke with reporters Monday in Seattle, Acuña’s teammates spent much of their time answering questions about the speedster.

First baseman Matt Olson: “If you just watch him for a couple games, you understand. He’s got everything. The dude is hitting .300 and has 40 stolen bases. He does it on a nightly basis, too. He’s electric. He hits pitches you don’t see get hit. He hits balls in places you don’t see hit. He runs balls down, he jumps into the wall, he threw a ball 104 (mph) from the outfield this year. It’s really fun to watch.”

Starter Spencer Strider: “On a daily basis, he always does something crazy. His athleticism is something I’ve never seen before. If you’re lucky enough to be in the weight room and he’s warming up or doing a workout, the ease with which he can do any movement is pretty remarkable.”

Starter Bryce Elder: “He does it the next night, the next night and the next night. It almost becomes the normal, which is kind of crazy to think about. He’s hitting .330 with however many home runs, and every time he gets on, he steals. The plays he makes in the outfield. The fact he does it every night, it’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. I’m going to enjoy watching it. It’s kind of hard to wrap my head around it sometimes.”

Acuña already has cleared his previous career high in stolen bases (37, done in 156 games in 2019). His single-season bests in homers (41), RBIs (101), doubles (26) and walks (76) could all be topped.

When the second half begins later this week, the Braves will try to protect their MLB-best record. Individually, Acuña has the chance to join the exclusive list of Braves MVPs. The current six-man membership: Freddie Freeman (2020), Chipper Jones (1999), Terry Pendleton (1991), Dale Murphy (1982, 1983), Hank Aaron (1957) and Bob Elliott (1947).

The highest Acuña has finished in MVP voting was fifth in 2019. His other honors include being named an All-Star starter four times, collecting two Silver Sluggers and winning Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Acuña also already holds the franchise record for lead-off home runs (30), and he has a chance to climb the overall rankings there. The MLB record is 81, held by Rickey Henderson, while Toronto’s George Springer is second with 56 leadoff homers.

“Being a leadoff guy for us, he sets the tone every day,” Olson said. “He plays with such energy, and he’s having a fun time with everybody. He’s a really good person and incredible baseball player. We’re happy to have him on our side.”

Orioles All-Star outfielder Austin Hays: “What can’t he do? And he just seems like he’s getting better and better and better. Every week he just gets better. He’s as special as it gets.

“If you could create a baseball player that’s an outfielder, I think that’s who you would create.”