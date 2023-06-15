X

Braves Nation: Ronald Acuña Jr. adds to 460-feet home run list

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

We are going to keep this list of Ronald Acuña Jr. home run distances in an easily accessible place to be updated as needed.

That figures to be often.

Acuña hit a 461-foot home run against the Tigers Wednesday afternoon. It was his fourth home run this season that traveled at least 460 feet. The ball went halfway up the ivy-covered batter’s eye at Comerica Park. “I thought that ball was leaving the stadium, to be honest,” Braves starter Dylan Dodd said, laughing. “I thought it was going over.” Acuña homered in both games of the doubleheader to bring his season total to 15, 12 on the road.

Here’s a look at each blast:

470 feet: May 10 vs. Red Sox (Exit velocity 113.9 mph)

464 feet: June 3 at Diamondbacks (112.6)

461 feet: May 3 at Marlins (114.2)

461 feet: June 14 at Tigers (114.5)

455 feet: May 16 at Rangers (114.8)

454 feet: May 15 at Rangers (116.1)

448 feet: May 1 at Mets (114.5)

442 feet: April 26 vs. Marlins (115.1)

438 feet: April 14 at Royals (103.8)

429 feet: May 17 at Rangers (105.0)

428 feet: June 14 at Tigers (106.8)

421 feet: May 14 at Blue Jays (114.1)

413 feet: June 10 vs. Nationals (112.6)

401 feet: April 3 at Cardinals (108.2)

383 feet: April 1 at Nationals (106.6)

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

