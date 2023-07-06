How to watch: Braves in the All-Star Game

The Braves have a franchise record eight players named to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Here is what you need to know to keep up the Braves.

What: The All-Star Game, T-Mobile Park, Seattle

When: Tuesday

Time: 8 pm.

TV: Fox

Radio: ESPN Radio

Festivities: Here’s a look at what else is on TV surrounding the game:

-All-Star Futures Game, Saturday, 7 p.m., Peacock

-All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Peacock

-Home Run Derby, Monday, 8 p.m., ESPN

-MLB Red Carpet Show, Tuesday, 2 p.m., MLB Network

*The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be on site for the festivities and the game. Follow our coverage at ajc.com and our e-Paper starting Sunday. Staff writer Gabriel Burns will have you covered from Seattle, including a live blog during the game.