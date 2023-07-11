Braves Nation: Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star Game

Leave it to the MLB All-Star Game to bring more attention to Spencer Strider’s mustache.

The somewhat of a cult figure – the mustache, not Strider – has been a thing in Atlanta. Many fans wear fake mustaches when he pitches for the Braves. Now, the facial hair has gone national.

Strider was asked about his mustache during media availability prior to the All-Star Game in Seattle on Monday.

“I shave,” Strider said. “Not every day, but I shave when the urge strikes me. I have somewhat of a routine. A little bit of a routine. But I don’t manicure it, per se. It just kind of sits there on my face.”

