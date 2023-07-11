BreakingNews
Braves Nation: Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star Game

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com



Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Leave it to the MLB All-Star Game to bring more attention to Spencer Strider’s mustache.

The somewhat of a cult figure – the mustache, not Strider – has been a thing in Atlanta. Many fans wear fake mustaches when he pitches for the Braves. Now, the facial hair has gone national.

Strider was asked about his mustache during media availability prior to the All-Star Game in Seattle on Monday.

“I shave,” Strider said. “Not every day, but I shave when the urge strikes me. I have somewhat of a routine. A little bit of a routine. But I don’t manicure it, per se. It just kind of sits there on my face.”

-Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer Gabriel Burns is in Seattle for tonight’s All-Star Game, which will feature eight Braves players. Follow along during the game with his live blog and follow after the game with his coverage at ajc.com and in our e-Paper.





