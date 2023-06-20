Ronald Acuña Jr. leads all major leaguers in All-Star votes

PHILADELPHIA — As of Tuesday, Ronald Acuña Jr. still led all major leaguers in All-Star votes, which means he’s ticketed for an automatic starting assignment in the All-Star game.

Some teammates could join him in Seattle on July 11.

Shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy still lead their respective positions in the latest ballot update. First baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley are all in second place.

Murphy leads second-place Will Smith of the Dodgers by around 500,000 votes. Arcia leads second-place Francisco Lindor of the Mets by over 500,000 votes.

The first phase of All-Star voting ends noon Thursday.

Riley has a chance to catch first-place Nolan Arenado of the Cardinals, as only around 100,000 votes separate the two. The same goes for Albies and first-place Luis Arraez of Miami, as less than 200,000 votes separate them. Olson is far behind former Brave Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers.

But those Braves don’t need to be in first place.

The top two vote-getters at each position – top six for the outfield – will advance to the second phase, which will determine who starts in the All-Star game.

Olson made a late surge, passing the Mets’ Pete Alonso for second place – but is up by only around 5,000 votes. Michael Harris II is less than 2,000 votes behind San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. for the sixth and final outfield spot. However, when Acuña receives the automatic starting bid, only four outfielders behind him will move on to Phase 2 voting to determine the other two starters in the outfield.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson will manage the NL All-Star team, as is customary because his team won the NL pennant last year. The fans will elect the nine starters. The pitchers and reserves – totaling 23 – will be determined through the player ballot and selections made by the commissioner’s office.

The full All-Star rosters will be announced July 2.