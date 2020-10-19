Braves eliminated by Dodgers in NLCS Game 7

The Braves regained the lead in the fourth but wasted a premium opportunity. They led off the inning with an Ozzie Albies walk (and stolen base), a Dansby Swanson walk and Austin Riley’s single that scored Albies. They appeared primed for another big inning.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is tagged out by a diving Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on a run down between home plate and third base during the fourth inning Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Nick Markakis hit a grounder, and Swanson was caught in a rundown between third and home. Third baseman Justin Turner tagged him out and fired to third, where shortstop Corey Seager was covering and tagged out Riley. Riley was indecisive between second and third and his hesitation burned them.

The Dodgers escaped the top of the fourth without allowing another run. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Tyler Matzek struck out Max Muncy to end the threat.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts snatched a home run from Freddie Freeman in the fifth that would’ve made it 4-2. It was the second consecutive night Betts made a gold-glove caliber play at the right-field wall.

Wasted opportunities and mental errors plagued the Braves in the final three games of the series. It was uncharacteristic of a club that’d been so pristine for most of the season – a 60-game slate that saw them win their third consecutive division title and two postseason series.

For months, it was questionable whether this season would happen. Between the coronavirus pandemic and unproductive labor negotiations, an MLB season was on life support for weeks before commissioner Rob Manfred implemented a truncated regular season with expanded playoffs.

When the Braves opened camp July 3, Freeman was among four players who tested positive for COVID-19. Freeman returned less than a week before opening day and assembled the best campaign of his career, one that will likely result in NL MVP honors.

During the Braves' first homestand, ace Mike Soroka tore his Achilles, ending his season. The Braves were already enduring rotation problems after Cole Hamels was hurt again and Felix Hernandez decided against playing.

The starting pitching woes only worsened. Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb were ineffective and jettisoned to Gwinnett. The Braves tried several uninspiring options, from Robbie Erlin to Tommy Milone. There was a point late in the season, when Fried was injured, that the Braves were down their entire initial starting group.

Yet the team kept winning. The Braves had an offense that would’ve shattered franchise records in a 162-game slate. They had the deepest bullpen perhaps in franchise history. They’d slug their way to leads and pass it off to their relievers.

Conditions improved later in the year, when Ian Anderson, 22, pitched like a 10-year veteran and Fried continued his breakthrough. Kyle Wright returned from alternate camp looking like a new man. Huascar Ynoa, who nobody in The Battery would’ve recognized, provided a few steady performances.

The Braves' starting pitching ultimately wasn’t their Achilles heel this postseason. It was an inability to come up with that single key hit. Not much separated the Braves and Dodgers, but the latter was better with the details when it mattered most.

If there’s a silver lining, the Braves moved past so many of their previous playoff woes. Instead of trying to win a postseason series, they’ll be trying to get over that final hump. They didn’t have quite enough to do that this week.

When Freeman arrives at spring training next February and declares “World Series or bust,” it will no longer warrant sarcastic replies. But in 2020, the Braves fell short of the World Series. It was a valiant effort, one that will be remember in Braves history for decades moving forward, but it was a bust nonetheless.