Report: Bristol Motor Speedway to host Braves-Reds game next year

By AJC Sports
19 minutes ago

The Braves and Reds will play a regular-season game at Bristol Motor Speedway next season, according to a report by The Athletic.

An announcement, which will include Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith, is expected on Friday.

Bristol Motor Speedway is located in Tennessee and the track has a capacity of 146,000 as of 2021 for NASCAR events. The track has held other non-racing events in the past, the last being a college football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee in 2016. It also hosted and NFL exhibition game between Washington and Philadelphia in 1961 among other events.

The MLB attendance record is 115,300 set in an exhibition between the Red Sox and the Dodgers at the Memorial Coliseum in 2008.

According to the Braves 2025 schedule, released last month, the Braves and Reds have two series scheduled, May 5-8 in Atlanta and Aug. 1-3 in Cincinnati.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

