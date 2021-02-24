Report: Braves claim OF Guillermo Heredia

For the third consecutive day, the Braves are adding another potential bench contributor.
The team claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Heredia, 30, was designated for assignment two days ago.
Heredia appeared in 15 games last season with the Pirates and Mets, hitting .212/.278/.394 with two homers and five RBIs (he did belt both homers in only 17 at-bats with the Mets). He spent the previous four seasons with the Mariners (2016-18) and Rays (2019). Heredia can play all three outfield positions, but doesn’t offer much potential at the plate. He’s a career .239/.316/.344 hitter.
The Braves have been taking fliers on discarded veterans, hoping some of them stick and improve a bench that’s lost its key contributors from 2020. Among the veterans in Braves camp competing for bench spots: Jake Lamb, Jason Kipnis, Pablo Sandoval, Phillip Ervin, Jack Mayfield, Abraham Almonte and Ehire Adrianza.
The large quantity hasn’t steered the Braves away from adding more to the mix. Ervin was claimed off waivers Monday. Lamb was added to the roster Tuesday and, barring a disappointing spring, is expected to land a role. Then came Heredia, who has plenty of time to make an impression.