Report: Braves claim OF Guillermo Heredia

The team claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Heredia, 30, was designated for assignment two days ago.

Heredia appeared in 15 games last season with the Pirates and Mets, hitting .212/.278/.394 with two homers and five RBIs (he did belt both homers in only 17 at-bats with the Mets). He spent the previous four seasons with the Mariners (2016-18) and Rays (2019). Heredia can play all three outfield positions, but doesn’t offer much potential at the plate. He’s a career .239/.316/.344 hitter.