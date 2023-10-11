‘Raucous crowd awaits’: Braves Game 3 preview in today’s AJC ePaper

The Philly fans will be loud, reports AJC Braves reporter Justin Toscano, in the Wednesday Sports section under a headline “Raucous crowd awaits.”

“I told everyone this past offseason that Philly was probably ... the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in, especially last year in the postseason,” pitcher A.J. Minter is quoted in the article. “We know Philly fans; we know them pretty well. They’re passionate for their team, and so are we. It’s gonna be chaotic, it’s gonna be loud. We just have to be ready for it.”

Today’s ePaper edition also includes a column by Ken Sugiura and two special pages for fans – a poster of strikeout ace Spencer Strider and a full-page recap illustration of Game 2 that captures the drama of the Braves’ late-game comeback.

Next Up: Game 3 at Philly, 5:07 p.m., TBS, TruTV. The AJC will have full coverage across all of our platforms, beginning with live updates on AJC.com and the AJC app.

Braves After the Game in the ePaper will bring analysis and commentary after every playoff game.

