The Braves haven’t yet said when or how the injury occurred.

While the lifeless offense has taken most of the blame for a disappointing season, the Braves’ rotation has been decimated by injuries. They’ve lost Reynaldo Lopez, AJ Smith-Shawver, Chris Sale — who won’t return until late August at the earliest — and now Schwellenbach, who had become an All-Star candidate (7-4, 3.09 ERA).

The team’s current rotation includes Spencer Strider, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder and the 20-year-old Didier Fuentes, whose 10.80 ERA over his first two starts shows he likely isn’t ready to regularly contribute. The team has Hurston Waldrep, Jackson Stephens and Nathan Wiles among its internal options at Triple-A Gwinnett.

The trade deadline is July 31, but the Braves (38-46) are already so far back in the postseason race they can’t afford to wait to make upgrades.

They’re in fourth place in the National League East, 11½ games back. They’re seven games back of the third spot in the wild-card standings, with five teams between them and third place.

