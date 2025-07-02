Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Another man down: Braves put Schwellenbach on injured list

Fractured elbow is latest injury to staff that’s already lost Lopez, Smith-Shawver and Sale.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach allowed one run and struck out 12 over seven innings Saturday, June 28, 2025, against the Phillies at Truist Park. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
56 minutes ago

The Braves placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right elbow, the team announced. The move is backdated to June 29.

In a season when seemingly everything has gone wrong for the team, this is the latest blow.

Schwellenbach has been outstanding in his first full campaign, posting a 3.12 ERA in 110⅔ innings. In his latest outing, Schwellenbach allowed one run over seven innings and struck out 12 against the first-place Phillies on Saturday.

The Braves haven’t yet said when or how the injury occurred.

While the lifeless offense has taken most of the blame for a disappointing season, the Braves’ rotation has been decimated by injuries. They’ve lost Reynaldo Lopez, AJ Smith-Shawver, Chris Sale — who won’t return until late August at the earliest — and now Schwellenbach, who had become an All-Star candidate (7-4, 3.09 ERA).

The team’s current rotation includes Spencer Strider, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder and the 20-year-old Didier Fuentes, whose 10.80 ERA over his first two starts shows he likely isn’t ready to regularly contribute. The team has Hurston Waldrep, Jackson Stephens and Nathan Wiles among its internal options at Triple-A Gwinnett.

The trade deadline is July 31, but the Braves (38-46) are already so far back in the postseason race they can’t afford to wait to make upgrades.

They’re in fourth place in the National League East, 11½ games back. They’re seven games back of the third spot in the wild-card standings, with five teams between them and third place.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

