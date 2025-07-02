The Braves placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right elbow, the team announced. The move is backdated to June 29.
In a season when seemingly everything has gone wrong for the team, this is the latest blow.
Schwellenbach has been outstanding in his first full campaign, posting a 3.12 ERA in 110⅔ innings. In his latest outing, Schwellenbach allowed one run over seven innings and struck out 12 against the first-place Phillies on Saturday.
The Braves haven’t yet said when or how the injury occurred.
While the lifeless offense has taken most of the blame for a disappointing season, the Braves’ rotation has been decimated by injuries. They’ve lost Reynaldo Lopez, AJ Smith-Shawver, Chris Sale — who won’t return until late August at the earliest — and now Schwellenbach, who had become an All-Star candidate (7-4, 3.09 ERA).
The team’s current rotation includes Spencer Strider, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder and the 20-year-old Didier Fuentes, whose 10.80 ERA over his first two starts shows he likely isn’t ready to regularly contribute. The team has Hurston Waldrep, Jackson Stephens and Nathan Wiles among its internal options at Triple-A Gwinnett.
The trade deadline is July 31, but the Braves (38-46) are already so far back in the postseason race they can’t afford to wait to make upgrades.
They’re in fourth place in the National League East, 11½ games back. They’re seven games back of the third spot in the wild-card standings, with five teams between them and third place.
