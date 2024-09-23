Atlanta Braves

Pitching matchups for crucial Braves series with Mets

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) watches the jumbotron as he is introduced to receive the Roberto Clemente award before the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers game at Truist Park.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) watches the jumbotron as he is introduced to receive the Roberto Clemente award before the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers game at Truist Park. Players for both teams wear the number 21 to honor Roberto Clemente. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
1 hour ago

This is it.

The Braves host the Mets in a crucial three-game series at Truist Park. Not to be overstated, but a playoff berth will be on the line.

To that end, the Braves will start Spencer Schwellenbach on Tuesday, Chris Sale on Wednesday and Max Fried on Thursday.

The Braves could have had Sale start Tuesday’s game, which would’ve made him available for the regular-season finale if needed.

“Just kind of like where we were, getting him an extra day,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “They’re all gonna pitch. We were going over it all morning – what would the best option be? And (we) talked to the guys, and they’re all really good with it.”

After the series with the Mets, the Braves host the Royals for three games to end the regular season. The Mets play at the Brewers for their final three games.

The Braves currently sit two games behind the Mets and Diamondbacks for the final two wild card spots in the National League. The Braves and Mets are 5-5 head-to-head against each other this season, the first tiebreaker should they finished tied at the end of the season.

Here are the probable pitching matchups for the crucial series:

Tuesday: Luis Severino (11-6, 3.79) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61)

Wednesday: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08) vs. Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38)

Thursday: Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29) vs. Max Fried (10-10, 3.42)

