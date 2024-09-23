The Braves could have had Sale start Tuesday’s game, which would’ve made him available for the regular-season finale if needed.

“Just kind of like where we were, getting him an extra day,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “They’re all gonna pitch. We were going over it all morning – what would the best option be? And (we) talked to the guys, and they’re all really good with it.”

After the series with the Mets, the Braves host the Royals for three games to end the regular season. The Mets play at the Brewers for their final three games.

The Braves currently sit two games behind the Mets and Diamondbacks for the final two wild card spots in the National League. The Braves and Mets are 5-5 head-to-head against each other this season, the first tiebreaker should they finished tied at the end of the season.

Here are the probable pitching matchups for the crucial series:

Tuesday: Luis Severino (11-6, 3.79) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61)

Wednesday: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08) vs. Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38)

Thursday: Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29) vs. Max Fried (10-10, 3.42)