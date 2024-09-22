Braves Report: Does season come down to series vs. Mets?

The Braves didn’t manage a sweep, but took two of three games in their series vs. the Marlins. In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on the series with Miami and what Atlanta needs to do against the Mets, with the wild card race tight and just six regular season games remaining.

