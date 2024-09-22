Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Does season come down to series vs. Mets?

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias celebrates after the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-4, during a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias celebrates after the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-4, during a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

The Braves didn’t manage a sweep, but took two of three games in their series vs. the Marlins. In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano share their thoughts on the series with Miami and what Atlanta needs to do against the Mets, with the wild card race tight and just six regular season games remaining.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves Report: Fast start to series with Dodgers and sting of loss Sunday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves Report podcast: Offense explodes to take 2 of 3 from Reds
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves fall to two games out of a playoff spot with meltdown loss to Reds
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves' run of 6 straight NL East titles ends with 4-3 loss to Marlins
The Latest
Placeholder Image

In Miami finale, Braves’ relievers help save the season 2h ago
MLB postseason picture: Braves still two games out with seven to play
Braves respond each time in win over Marlins
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Less than 3 weeks after shooting, students, staff to return to Apalachee High
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader updates the status of the HERO program
Meet Sherlock, the Cobb K-9 trained to sniff out hidden electronics