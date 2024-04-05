On home-opener day, Braves express gratitude for the unbelievable fan support

Last season, the Braves ranked fifth in MLB in average attendance. Truist Park hosted more than 3 million fans for the second consecutive year.

The Braves keep winning.

The people keep coming.

Braves Walk felt like a college football pregame scene. Snitker concurred. “It felt like a college scenario,” he said. The drumline entered first and ushered in the team. Snitker and coaches waved to fans, and the players did the same.

This day, of course, is one of only 162 games. But it means a bit more to the Braves. The emotions never change.

“Especially here,” Snitker said. “This place is special. There’s always energy here. It’ll start tonight and go until the last out is made.”

Truist Park is gaining a reputation around MLB as one of the louder ballparks in baseball. The fans pack this place. Opponents notice it.

The Braves appreciate it.

“Very grateful,” Austin Riley said. “Super excited to be back. We know what to expect. It’s gonna be packed, it’s gonna be loud, they’re gonna be into every pitch. But that’s the way you want it. It’s exciting. It makes it fun to go out there and play every day.”

The Braves have spoiled fans with all this winning. Once again, the Braves featuree what might be MLB’s best roster. The Braves have “World Series or bust” expectations, and they’re loaded with the talent to make their dreams reality.

This season, Braves fans will make things tough for the Mets and Phillies, Dodgers and Giants, and others. You can guarantee this: There’ll never be more visiting fans than Braves fans here. You might be surprised, but you can’t say that for every stadium in the country.

An annual realization: Braves Country stretches far and wide – from the West Coast to the Midwest and all around.

“We go on the road sometimes, and I won’t name specific places, but we have more fans on the road than the home team does,” Minter said. “We’re obviously super blessed and super grateful. I know that I won’t take it for granted. Every year, I feel like it’s been getting better and better as far as attendance.”

The Braves should be great again in 2024, which means the fans will continue to support this team in record numbers. Ticket sales. Concessions. Merchandise. As revenue has increased, so has the payroll.

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has done a wonderful job of building up the club since taking the job in November 2017. He continues to add more talent while paying attention to long-term sustainability.

Oh, and want to know something else?

These 2024 Braves? You’ll be seeing many of these guys playing here for years to come. There should be a lot of winning on the way.

This is a special time to be a Braves fan.

The players appreciate the support.

“The fans, they come out and cheer us on,” Ozzie Albies said. “They bring a lot of energy toward the game for us, and it makes it special to be playing in front of Braves Country.”